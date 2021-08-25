Sulemanu Tetteh says he misjudged his opponents at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tetteh captained the Black Bombers at the Tokyo Olympics

He lost to Cuba’s Veitia Yosbany in a 5-0 decision at the Round of 16 in the Men’s flyweight division

The captain of Ghana’s Olympic boxing team, Sulemanu Tetteh, has confessed that he misjudged his opponents at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 29-year old exited at the Round of 16 in the Men’s flyweight division when he lost to Cuba’s Veitia Yosbany in a 5-0 decision.

Tetteh had won his earlier bout defeating Dominican Republic’s Rodrigo Marte de la Rosa in the preliminaries Round of 32 in a 3-2 decision.

According to the Black Bombers captain, the victory of Marte de la Rosa led him to underestimate his Cuban opponent Yosbany, CitiSports reports.

“My first fight was with a gold medalist from South America and my second fight was with a silver medalist from the same continent.

“After beating the gold medalist, I felt the bout against the silver medalist would be easy. I was overconfident and that led to my defeat”

“My second fight felt like I was in the middle of South America.

Sulemanu is reported to be considering his options of turning professional after representing Ghana at two Olympic games, the London 2012 and recently the Tokyo 2020.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has rescinded his decision to move from amateur to professional boxing after talks with his management and coaches.

The 20-year-old bronze winning fighter had earlier stated he wanted to go professional after arriving from the Olympic Games.

However, in an interview on Happy Sports, Takyi opened up on his dreams and why he wants to stay in the amateur division.

“I had wanted to go professional due to talks in town. But after engaging my team, I will continue with amateur boxing"

