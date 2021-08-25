Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, claims he has stepped aside from coaching

He says he needs rest after working under so much pressure during his coaching days

Appiah has not been on the touchline since his contract with the Black Stars ended

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, claims he has stepped aside from coaching as he needs to rest amid interest from clubs for his services.

Appiah has not been on the touchline since his contract with the Black Stars expired after the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He has recently courted interested from clubs in the local league including recently promoted club, Bibiani Gold Stars.

However, the 61-year old has debunked the rumours, saying he has not received any offers from the new premier league entrants in an interview with Rainbow Sports and reported by Modern Ghana.

"I have decided to step aside and rest from coaching now. If I want to coach there are about ten clubs who are inquiring about my service. I think I need to rest to gain strength with my age now.

"I am independent, and I haven’t received any offer from any club in Ghana. Samatex and Bibiani Gold Stars haven’t sent me any offer, and I think it’s just a rumour.

Appiah also alluded that coaching in Ghana was not an easy task as there is a lot of pressure that comes with the job and that is why he needs some time-off from the profession

"Coaching isn’t easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure”.

“I can decide to come back into coaching anytime but I am not willing to come in now. It may be a call to work for the Football Association as a technical director, but I think I need to rest."

Appiah was the assistant coach of the Black Stars from 2007 to 2012 when he was given the main job and qualified the Black Stars to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

He left the post and returned in 2017 and worked with the team till the 2019 AFCON.

In a developing story, current Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has said he has not been paid for seven months.

Akonnor was appointed coach of the Black Stars in January 2020 and led the team to qualify for the delayed 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Akonnor was initially owed for 12-months but the Ministry of Youth and Sports is reported to have paid five months of the arrears and are yet to pay for the remaining seven months, CitiSports reports.

