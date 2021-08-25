Kotoko did not have Enough Money to sign me - Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom has revealed that Kumasi Asante Kotoko did not have the funds to sign him

The 32-year old played for Kotoko between 2008 and 2009

Inkoom, however, admitted that he would return to the club before he hangs his boots

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has revealed that Kumasi Asante Kotoko did not have the funds to bring him back to the club in last summer's transfer window.

The 32-year old played for Kotoko between 2008 and 2009 before heading to Europe to continue his adventurous career.

According to the defender, Kotoko were interested in him, but their offer was not enough.

Inkoom, in an interview with Angel TV, said he later realised the deal was not to be, Goal reports.

“It’s true, Kotoko wanted to sign me last season, they sent me first offer, I said ‘no’, they sent second and third offer, I said ‘no’. We were talking, but later on, I saw that the money is not there.”

“I told them, Kotoko gave me the platform and I am ready to come and help. So, when [Kotoko chief executive officer] Nana Yaw Amponsah approached me, we spoke a lot about my coming back and I didn’t say no because I was willing to come back.

Inkoom, nonetheless, appeased the fans of Kotoko, saying that he will surely return to the club before retiring, even if it meant to play for free.

“I’m a fan of Kotoko and before I will even retire from football, I will come and play for Kotoko even if for nothing, I don’t mind.”

