Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have returned to training ahead of their CAF Champions League clash with CI Kamsar.

The Phobians will play Guinea representatives, CI Kamsar, in Conakry on Friday, September 10, 2021, before the return leg in a week's time in Accra.

In images posted by the club on their twitter page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the playing body can be seen being taken through their drills by the coaching staff.

Hearts of Oak return to training ahead of CAF Champions League, pictures drop. Source:Twitter/heartsofoakgh

Hearts of Oak's new signings were also seen enjoying the training routine as they sharpen their tools ahead of a gruelling season.

Hearts' new boys Gladson Awako, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Enock Asubonteng, Salim Adams, Benjamin York, Suraj Seidu and Kofi Kordzi were part of the team as the Phobians aim to make a group stage appearance at the premier club competition in Africa.

Hearts announce Gladson Awako

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have announced the signing of midfielder, Gladson Awako.

In a post to announce the signing, Accra Hearts of Oak took a dig at neighbours, Olympics. The former Accra Great Olympics skipper reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Phobians with an option for a third year.

Awako has been one of the star players in the Ghana league in the last two seasons and starred for Olympics as they finished in sixth place in the just ended season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Accra Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league after their draw against Liberty Professionals, but were later handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

The Phobians walked away with the prize money of GHC250,000 and will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

