Gianni Infantino has written to British Prime Minister, Borris Johnson, to revise the government's stance on quarantine rules

He urged the UK government to consider an approach similar to what was put in place for the final stages of the Euro 2020

The Black Stars could have up to five players missing from the squad to face South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers

Fifa President, Gianni Infantino, has written to British Prime Minister, Borris Johnson, to revise the government's stance on quarantine rules that has prevented English clubs from releasing their players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

A statement by the English FA on Tuesday, August 24 said Premier League clubs were reluctant to release their players for international matches in red-list countries.

This meant Ghanaian players like Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Tarique Fosu, Daniel Amartey and Baba Rahman who were invited by Black Stars coach CK Akonnor in his 30-man squad were going to miss the game against South Africa in Johannesburg.

South Africa is named as a red-list country by the UK and thus, players who travel to that country will have to quarantine for 10 days upon return to the UK.

However, there might be some reprieve for the Ghanaian players as Fifa President, Infantino has asked that an approach used in the Euros should be considered, the BBC reports.

“On the issue of quarantine restrictions in England, for players returning from red-list countries, I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honours for a professional footballer”

“I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.”

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, has invited 30 players for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers with Ethiopia and South Africa in Accra and Johannesburg respectively.

While Ghana is not a part of the red-list countries, South Africa is and this has led to speculation that the Ghanaian players playing in England might miss out on the games altogether.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana will be missing three important players for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month, following a release by the English FA, which prevents them from traveling to the UK's red listed countries.

England-based players Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Tariqe Fosu will miss the game against South Africa in Johannesburg, one of the red listed nations.

In a statement posted on the English FA's website, over 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs will not be traveling for international assignments in September.

