Arsenal put their Premier League woes behind them on the night of Wednesday, August 25, to secure an encouraging 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Arsenal will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League fixture against Man City set for Saturday, August 28, at Etihad.

The Gunners went into the clash off a disappointing run of results that saw them lose two of their opening Premier League fixtures.

The north Londoners kicked off their campaign on a frustrating note, with Brentford humbling them 2-0 in their opener before suffering another loss to rivals Chelsea at the weekend.

However, Mikel Arteta's wards did not show any sign of rust when they travelled to The Hawthorn, staging a five-star performance to secure a huge 5-0 win.

Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was arguably the man of the match as he scored a hat-trick to steer his side to victory.

The Gabon international scored Arsenal's opener in the 17th minute, before doubling the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Nicolas Pepe made it 3-0 moments before the break, with youngster Bukayo Saka joining the goal-fest five minutes after the break.

Aubameyang went on to complete his hattrick on the night in the 62nd minute, cutting in on his right foot as he bent a glorious finish high into the opposite corner of the net.

Alexander Lacazette put the game beyond the hosts in the 67th minute, clinically finishing a Pepe cross to make it 6-0 for Arsenal.

The visitors' comfortable win was enough to afford them a place in the next round of the EFL Cup.

They will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League fixture against Man City set for Saturday, August 28, at Etihad.

