Para cyclist, Frederick Assor, has opened Ghana's account at this year's Paralympics in Tokyo as he competed in a cycling event.

Assor completed his race in the Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit with a time of 6:28.302 and finished in 12th place, olympic.com reports.

His position means he misses out on a medal place, as the fastest two riders will race for Gold in the finals, and the 3rd and 4th riders will race for Bronze.

Netherlands' Tristan Angma came in first place in the first round, setting a world record in the process by recording a time of 3:59.470.

He will battle for Gold with Great Britain's Christian Bate in the finals after the Brit finished second with a time of 4:02.497.

This is the first time Assor is participating in the Paralympics and this experience will serve him well as he prepares for his next event on Saturday.

He will return to the velodrome for the Men's B 1000m Time Trial on Saturday, August 28 for a shot at a medal.

Also on Saturday, Ghana's flagbearer, Emmanuel Nii Oku Tettey, will compete in the Men's -72kg final in the Powerlifting event.

Meanwhile, high jumper, Yusif Amadu, will be competing in the Men's High Jump - T63 final on Tuesday, August 31.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Nii Tetteh Oku led Team Ghana at the parade of nations in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games took place at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 24 in a very colourful event.

Team Ghana were not left out as they joined 162 other nations, showing beautiful culture and attire at the parade.

Meet Ghana's Paralympians

Ghana will be represented by three para athletes at the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo which will take place between Tuesday, August 24 and Sunday, September 5.

The para athletes will compete in three different disciplines, namely athletics, powerlifting and cycling.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Tokyo, YEN.com.gh looks at the para-athletes that will represent Ghana.

