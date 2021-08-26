Asamoah Gyan has ambitions of becoming a coach after football

The 35-year-old says he is getting his coach badges

Gyan currently plays for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamaoh Gyan, has plans of becoming a coach when he finally decides to hang his boots at the end of his playing career.

Asamoah Gyan has started working on getting his badges as he makes sure he does not get out of football completely.

Ghana's all time leading scorer, with 51 international goals, told Tv3 Sports in an interview about his ambitions of staying in the game.

I have decided to get a license - Asamoah Gyan eyes coach after football career. SOURCE: Twitter/ @LegonCitiesFC @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"Definitely," when as asked if coaching was part of his plans. "The coaching is also part of the plans. I've decided to get a coaching license.

"I have not retired yet, so we will just try and plan everything accordingly and we will see what will happen, because I don't want to get out of football completely.

"You know, I have to be in the game. I'm a business as well but I also have to be in the game."

Asamoah Gyan returned to Ghana after 17 years of playing abroad to join Premier League side, Legon Cities.

However, things did not go as planned as he struggled with fitness and injuries, limiting him to only six appearances.

Last week, he was a guest of honour at the AFCON 2021 draw, where the Black Stars were drawn alongside Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

Gyan hopes he will make it to the Nations Cup next year, as the four times African champions try to end a frustrating AFCON trophy drought.

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows,” Gyan told Tv3.

“Not winning it (Afcon) till now is a bit frustrating. I always ask myself why, because I was in a generation that could have won the African Cup easily but sometimes I also tell myself that if I could not win it, somebody in my genes can win it."

