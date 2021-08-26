Top Ghanaian sports journalist, Gary Al-Smith, made his debut on the Premier League Today Show

The Joy Sports presenter was in the studios of Premier League Today for the show in the UK

Gary Al-Smith is a multiple award winning sports journalist

One of Ghana's leading sports journalist, Gary Al-Smith, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, made his debut on popular UK TV show, the Premier League Today.

The Joy Sports presenter spoke about African players in the English Premier League and the impact they have had on football in England.

In pictures and photos posted on Twitter by the sports journalist, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gary Al-Smith showed his unmatched intelligence in analyzing the game.

"Quite enjoyed that," he captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Gary Al-Smith is known internationally for his views on sports, having also written for several media outlets including BBC, Al Jazeera and The Guardian.

Apart from giving expert analysis, he also reports for Joy FM and was recently a co-commentator with colleague, George Addo Junior, for the Euro 2020.

The affable sports connoisseur also gave his top four most supported clubs in Africa.

"For now I will say Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal," responded Al Smith, when asked if Liverpool are the most popular club in Africa.

Meanwhile, Gary's performance had the internet exploding with many friends and fans, wowed by his display.

Rapper Tulenkey took to Twitter to give Gary a thumbs up.

He wrote, "I sat through the whole show and I must say I was really impressed, seeing a Ghanaian journalist on #premierleague Today, the way he speaks and accesses the game blew me away. Keep soaring Gary."

His colleague, George Addo Junior also added, "Been watching this over and over again, because I know the hard work my brother Gary AL Smith puts in every day. This is such a great feat Bro and the beginning of bigger things to come. Gary Al Smith to the World!!

Michael Oti Adjei, another famous journalist from Ghana wrote, "Go Gaza."

Gary Al-Smith has covered several competitions from the Africa Cup of Nations to the World Cup.

