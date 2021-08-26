Didi Dramani says he is a big Accra Hearts of Oak fan

He coached Kotoko for two seasons, winning the league title twice with them

The coach also advised Hearts to be modest about their expectations in the CAF Champions League

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has revealed he is a big Accra Hearts of Oak fan in a video that has popped up.

Didi Dramani was appointed coach of Kotoko in August 2012 and led the Porcupine Warriors to back-to-back league wins during his time there.

However, in an interview with JoySports' Muftawu Nabila, posted on twitter and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the coach has disclosed that he loves the rivals of Kotoko, Hearts of Oak.

The 55-year old admitted that he has been a fan of the Phobians since his childhood while advising the club on their CAF Champions League journey.

"Hearts is my childhood club. I love Hearts. It is all about preparation and preparation in football is the objective you set. If you begin to set objectives of going to win, then already you have perched yourself at a certain level"

"You need to set strategically to be able to make an impact. When you are able to make an impact, it makes more sense than [going straight to win]

The former Black Queens coach also indulged the club and their fans to be modest in their expectations as this is the first time for the club in many years.

"Hearts were able to do it in Africa when they successively won the premier league and successively went into Africa."

"They were very unbeatable in 2000 and so you can not match that with what it is today but i believe that with the energy levels they will be able to create an impact. But they will have to be modest in their expectation."

Didi Dramani led the Black Maidens of Ghana to a bronze title at the 2012 Women’s Under-17 World Cup before joining Asante Kotoko.

He also worked as an assistant and transitional coach at FC Nordsjælland before recently being appointed Head of Football at the Right to Dream Academy.

Right to Dream Academy appoints Didi Dramani

Former Black Princesses coach, Mas Ud Didi Dramani, has been appointed head of football at the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo.

The 55-year-old tactician returns to Ghana after three years in Denmark, working with the club's affiliate, FC Nordsjaelland in the SupaLiga.

In a press statement released by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Right to Dream Academy confirmed the appointment of the experienced gaffer.

