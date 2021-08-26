A man has been making waves online after a post about him finding love right after winning three million on Betway goes viral

The comments under the post show many people convinced that the lady is just in for the money and nothing else

Mpaboa Papa Wura commented that: "With 3 million, even an angel will fall in love with you"

YEN.com.gh has recently sighted a post on Facebook by the page Vim Buzz, racking up many reactions since it was published.

According to the post, a man whose name was not disclosed is alleged to have found his soul mate just after winning three million on Betway.

The currency of the money was not stated, neither was the name of the alleged soul mate disclosed.

At the time of this publication, the post has over 4300 reactions, close to 1300 comments, and 401 shares.

Some of the interesting comments netizens left under the post have been listed below;

From Nene Harry:

This girl will never love him ..Looking at his physical appearance he will never get such a beautiful woman in his life to date..i believe it an opportunity for him...i will advise him to chop the girl aaa until she bleeds.

Mpaboa Papa Wura said:

With 3 million even an angel will fall in love with you

Real Ozigy Gh commented:

Since I am a mechanic let me go find some mad man and take a selfie with cox when I sit close to people in car, they keep pushing

Razak Mohammed:

Ma Brother shine your eye, ebi the 3 million she came for. Why didn't she come to you when you were suffering?

Tony Michael said:

This type of love is what we called stomach infrastructure and physical maintenance my brother as soon as money finish your name will be sorry

Emmanuel Abiasi:

Ask very well, maybe he meet her before going for the betting which might imply that her luck brought the wins.

From Agyenim Cassidy Senior Cassidy:

Police around that area should arrest this LADY for me she wants to finish the money than she troll him away oga fine your mate ooo

