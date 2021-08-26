Two more Ghanaians set to feature in this season's UEFA Champions League

Football lovers will see two more Ghanaian faces in this season's UEFA Champions League

Edmund Addo helped his club, FC Sherrif Tiraspol, to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time

Malik Abubakari also helped Swedish side, FF Malmo, to qualify for the group stage

Two Ghanaian football players and their clubs have joined the pool of teams set to compete in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Midfielder Edmund Addo and striker Malik Abubakari, helped their sides, FC Sheriff, and Malmo FF respectively, to secure a group stage birth.

According to uefa.com, the group stages of this season's UEFA Champions League will kick-off on Tuesday, September 24 with the Match day 1 fixtures.

Two more Ghanaians set to feature in this seasons UEFA Champions League. Source:Twitter/footypics

Source: Twitter

Edmund Addo helped his club, FC Sherrif Tiraspol, to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time in the club's history.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Addo, who has played all six qualifiers for Sherrif helped his side to a 3-0 aggregate win over Croatian side, Dinamo Zagreb.

Sheriff Tiraspol will be in pot 4 with notable clubs such as AC Milan, Wolfsburg and Besiktas.

The other Ghanaian who will also be making an appearance in the Champions League is striker Malik Abubakari.

The Ghanaian came-off the bench to help Swedish side FF Malmo to a 3-2 aggregate win over Bulgarian side, Ludogorets. Ludogorets were without Ghanaian duo Elvis Manu and Bernard Tekpetey.

Malmo will be making their first appearance in the competition for the first time in six years.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Ghana and Chelsea player, Michael Essien, will assist in the conducting of the UEFA Champions League draw in Istanbul on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner will be assisted by his former Blues teammate Branislav Ivanovic at the draw.

Chelsea, holders of the 2020/21 champions league, confirmed the participation of their legends on their official website.

Michael Essien and Branislav Ivanovic were members of the Chelsea team that first won the club's UEFA Champions League in 2012.

Source: Yen.com.gh