Photos from Akufo-Addo's 3rd day in Germany pop up during official visit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, participated in the ceremony that officially opened the Academy of International Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia, located in Bonn.

The core purpose is to foster research at the highest level and promote the growth of international and interdisciplinary networks.

Akufo-Addo in a post shared on his Facebook said he is hopeful that the Academy will develop a strong working partnership with the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD)., whose remit is in the same domain, and which is situated at the University of Ghana.

Akufo-Ado stated that he also witnessed the signing of an agreement to deepen the ties of co-operation between Ghana and North Rhine-Westphalia in seven (7) specific areas of cooperation.

The areas, as contained in the agreement, include “non-governmental, not-for-profit, and private-sector organisations; diaspora organisations; religious organisations of all denominations; business corporations; local councils; educational establishments; and GIZ development agency.”

YEN.com.gh brings some photos from the event the president attended in the company of the Foreign Ministries, Shirley Botchway, and other Ghanaian dignitaries.

Some Ghanaians

Ghanaians ambush Akufo-Addo in Germany

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been ambushed by a group of Ghanaians when he arrived in Germany for an official visit.

In the viral video YEN.com.gh sighted, a group of Ghanaians initially started off nicely by welcoming him to Germany and were even trying to fraternise with him.

On his way into the lobby of the hotel, they could be heard shouting to the hearing of others, 'Akufo-Addo fix the country'.

Another person could be heard asking the president to fix the country so that they could come back home to Ghana.

They also added that Africa with all of its mineral resources cannot do anything and keeps reaching out to other countries to borrow.

FixTheCountry demo

Hundreds of disgruntled Ghanaians joined the ongoing FixTheCountry protest on August 4, to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The FixTheCountry campaign, which began in May, has garnered massive attention and support since Ghanaian youth took to social media to highlight inadequacies in the country.

Although the government responded to the aggrieved youth by outlining initiatives it has implemented, including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to build the human capital in the country, many still think the government has failed to deliver.

