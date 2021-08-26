The photos of a tennis player holding a bat with his mouth as he competed at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics have gone viral

Ibrahim who lost both his arms in an accident maintained great balance with one of his legs as he used the other to launch the ball forward

Many people on Instagram have since reacted to his snaps, saying that his acts are both amazing and inspiring

The ongoing 2020 Tokoyo Paralympics has inspired many viewers as people see physically challenged athletes doing amazing things.

One of the several people that caught people’s attention was Ibrahim Hamadtou who lost both his arms in an accident when he was 10 years old, Daily Mail reports.

The pictures capture one of his games at the Paralympics. Photo source: Kyodo News, Ulrik Pedersen

He used his mouth as his hands

To compete and mesmerize the audience at the competition, the man had trained his mouth to serve as his hands for the sport.

During the game, he took the opponent’s service with the use of his mouth. To serve, he used his leg to launch the ball forward.

When his photos were shared on Instagram, many were entertained by how he was able to play the game so well despite his challenges.

margaretrhughes said:

"That’s amazing so inspiring."

jill_cole said:

"Amazing good for him."

dave_grills2020 said:

"People have no boundaries, amazing."

franzi.dt14646 said:

"Unbelievable!!! That's incredibly!"

spaced_out365 disagreed:

"I mean isn't that kinda what he trained for and the whole point of him being there? It's not like he just made a snap decision to do it and then was good at it."

