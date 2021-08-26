Ghanaian footballer, Edmund Addo, will play in the Group stages of the UEFA Champions League

The 21-year-old starred as Moldovan club Sherrif Tirapsol secured their first ever group stage appearance

They defeated Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 on aggregate to reach the group stage

Ghanaian footballer, Edmund Addo, has made history after playing a part in Moldovan club, Sheriff Tirapsol's first ever appearance in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old featured as Sheriff Tirapsol defeated Croatian giants, Dinamo Zagreb, 3-0 on aggregate to secure qualification.

In photos posted on Twitter by Arthur Legacy, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the youngster is seen jubilating with teammates after their historic achievement.

Ghanaian youngster Edmund Addo makes history with Moldovan club as they reach first ever UCL group stage. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ArthurLegacy

The victory places them in Pot 4 on Thursday evening UEFA Champions League group stage draw to be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

"Salzburg, Sheriff Tiraspol, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys are through from the UEFA Champions League play-offs to complete the line-up for Thursday's Group Stage draw," wrote UEFA on their official website.

The Moldovan Champions went through four qualifying rounds to reach the group stages of the European elite competition.

They scored KF Teuta of Albania in the first round, before eliminating Armenia side, FC Alashkert in the second round.

The Yellow and Blacks then defeated former champions, Red Star Belgrade, to set up a clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

The Moldovans beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in the first leg, with goals from Adama Traore- who scored a brace- and Dimitris Kolovos.

The result was enough to send them through, after a solid display in Croatia on Wednesday night, saw the game end in a goalless stalemate.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana and Chelsea player, Michael Essien, will assist in the conducting of the UEFA Champions League draw in Istanbul on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The 2012 UEFA Champions League winner will be assisted by his former Blues teammate, Branislav Ivanovic at the draw.

Chelsea, holders of the 2020/21 champions league, confirmed the participation of their legends on their official website.

