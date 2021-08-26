The UEFA Champions League draw is set for Thursday, August 26, 2021

The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey

Four Ghanaian players will be involved in the group stages of the competition

The UEFA Champions League will be held in Istanbul in Turkey on Thursday, August 26, 2021, as English giants, Chelsea, begin the defence of their title.

The defending champions and many giants of Europe will find out their opponents for the competition later tonight.

However, YEN.com.gh is looking at the Ghanaian players involved in Europe's elite competition this season.

UCL Draw: Meet the four Ghanaian players set for the group stages of the champions league.

Source: Twitter

Four Ghanaian players are expected to play a part at their clubs with Mohammed Kudus, highlighting the quartet from the West African nation.

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax Amsterdam

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been a key member of the Dutch champions since joining from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020.

Last season on his UEFA Champions League debut, the 21-year-old suffered an injury in the game against Liverpool, which marred his campaign. His injury return at the later stages of the season saw him miss the rest of the competition.

However, this season, the skillful player is expected to be involved in most of the games.

The former Ghana U-20 star is expected to make a return from an in jury picked up during pre-season in the coming weeks.

Ajax have been drawn in Pot 3 of the UEFA Champions League draw tonight.

Brian Brobbey - RB Lipezig

Brian Brobbey joined RB Liepzig in the summer transfer window after signing a contract in principle with the team in January. A former teammate of Mohammed Kudus, the 19-year-old is expected to star in the German club's squad this season.

Brobbey was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands and comes from a football rich family with all his three brothers being footballers.

He has represent the Netherlands at youth level but he is yet to make an international commitment at senior level, leaving Ghana the opportunity to convince him to join his African roots.

Just like Ajax, the Bundesliga outfit have been drawn in Pot 3 o tonight's draw.

Malik Abubakar - Malmo FF

Forward, Malik Abubakari, is the newest sensation in the Swedish league after joining Malmo FF from Portuguese outfit Moreirense. The 21-year-old cameoed as Malmo secured qualification to the group stages.

The lanky forward, before the game netted his debut goal for Malmo in the league against Degeferos.

His prolific goal scoring rate is one of the reasons, the Swedish giants broke the bank to sign him.

Malmo are in Pot 4 of the draw to be held tonight. Abubakar will be important for the club in the UEFA Champions League.

Edmund Addo - Sheriff Tirapsol

Edmund Addo and Sheriff Tirapsol's journey to the UEFA Champions League group stages in remarkable. This is the first time the Moldovan club will be participating in the group stages after going through four stages of qualification.

Addo played a key role and was in action when Tirapsol defeated Dinamo Zagreb to make history.

They journey began with victory over Albanian champions KF Teuta, before elimination Armenian giants Alashkert. They were successful against former winner Red Star Belgrade before stylishly finishing the qualifiers with victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

Edmund Addo's Sheriff Tirapsol are in Pot 4 and will be relishing the feeling for the first time.

