Former Black Meteors captain, Yaw Yeboah, has revealed that he has been preparing to showcase the skill he employed while scoring his wonderful solo goal for Wisła Kraków.

The 24-year old has been the toast of many football fans after scoring a goal deserving of the Puskas awards, according to many pundits.

Yeboah scored his sides second goal after dribbling through a barrage of defenders before slotting the ball past the opposition goalkeeper as Wisła Kraków went on to beat Gornik Leczna 3-1.

Yeboah, in an interview with 3Sports, revealed how he managed to score the goal and what was going on in his mind.

"When I had this ball, I was thinking okay, now is the time for me to show also my individual skills. I believe in myself and I have got the confidence to do that also and of course I have the talent and the ability for it."

"When I had the ball, there was no option, I was looking for a pass but after a quick thinking, I was like okay, just do something you know, do what you can do and the fact that I have the confidence to show my ability on the pitch, so I just took the ball and I made some tricks and then it was successful.

The attacker also revealed that his coach had built his confidence before the game and that went a long way to help him showcase his masterclass.

"Before the game, I had a chat with the coach who told me, Yeboah you’ve got the talent, you’ve got everything. When you’re in the final third do what you can do."

He added that this is something he does all the time in training and that he watches a lot of videos of more established stars who inspire him.

"This is something that I do all the time in training, everywhere I find myself training, I just want to have fun, I just want to have the ball on my feet and do the tricks that I could do."

"I watch a lot of videos of Messi, Neymar all these big players and they also do the same thing like us"

The former Manchester City EDS player said he was happy about the reactions his goal has garnered.

"It is a great feeling to wake up and see my video everywhere, trending and everybody talking about it. I am happy for that, to do this and people to share it as well. I feel great. I’m proud of it."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian attacker, Yaw Yeboah, has been named in the Polish League team of the week after his impressive performance in the match-day five round.

Yeboah, who was once the captain of Ghana's U23 side, the Black Meteors, scored a brilliant goal for his club side Wisła Kraków in their 3-1 win over Leczna in the Ekstraklasa.

The 24-year old joins ten other players who performed brilliantly for their clubs in the Ekstraklasa after the weekend round of games.

