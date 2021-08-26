Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien took to stage at the UCL draw in Istanbul

The ex-Chelsea star is representing the Blues as a legend of the club

Chelsea are the defending Champions of the competition

Former Ghana international and Chelsea star, Michael Essien, mounted the podium for the UEFA Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.

The FC Nordsjaelland assistant manager is nicely dressed in an all black suit as the draw was conducted for next seasons UEFA Champions League group stage.

In photos posted on Twitter, 3 Sports, the ex-Ghana international came on stage together with former teammate. Branislav Ivanovic.

Chelsea legend Michael Essien glows on UEFA Champions League draw stage. SOURCE: Twitter/ @3SportsGH

Michael Essien won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, after earlier losing in the finals in 2008 to Manchester United.

Asked if Chelsea can defend the title, an optimistic Essien said the club has the right materials to win it again.

"I believe Chelsea can do back to back wins for the club. It will be a great achievement but they have a big squad, and with Lukaku back they are well prepared," he said.

Essien won several titles with the English giants including the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League as well as the FA Cup.

Chelsea have been placed in Group H as a seeded side following their success last season. They are joined by Juventus and Zenith St Petersburg.

Last season, the Blues beat English rivals Manchester City 1-0 to win the competition and added the European Super League after beating Villareal on penalties early this month.

Essien played for Chelsea between 2005 to 2015, before leaving to join AC Milan and subsequently playing for Panathaniakos, Persib Bandung and Sabail IF of Azerbaijan.

