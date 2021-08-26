Michael Essien says Chelsea can win the Champions League title again this season

Essien was present at the UEFA Champions League group stage draw as a special guest

The Champions League draw was held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday, August 26

Former Chelsea star, Michael Essien, believes former club, Chelsea, can win the UEFA Champions League title again this season.

Essien was present at the group stage draw in Istanbul, Turkey, as one of the special guests alongside former Chelsea teammate, Branislav Ivanovic, to assist with the draw.

Just before the draw began, Essien was asked how impressed he was with his former side's club performance in the competition last season along with their prospects this season.

Michael Essien believes former club Chelsea can do 'back-to-back wins' of the Champions League. Source:Twitter/footypics

Source: Twitter

The former Black Stars midfielder did not hold back as he claimed with the addition of Belgian Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea can retain the title, uefa.com reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I believe they [Chelsea] can do back-to-back wins for the club. It would be a very big achievement but they have a big squad, and with Lukaku back, they are well prepared."

The versatile and hard-working midfielder began his senior career in France with Bastia and Lyon, where he scooped two Ligue 1 titles, before Chelsea made him a club-record signing in 2005.

Essien was with Chelsea for 10 seasons, joining in August 2005 and eventually leaving in 2015.

Among the eight major honours he won with the Stamford Bridge side was a Champions League winners’ medal, as an unused sub for their 2012 success.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international and Chelsea star, Michael Essien, mounted the podium for the UEFA Champions League draw in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.

The FC Nordsjaelland assistant manager was nicely dressed in an all black suit as the draw was conducted for next season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3 Sports, the ex-Ghana international came on stage together with former teammate, Branislav Ivanovic.

Michael Essien won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, after earlier losing in the finals in 2008 to Manchester United.

Source: Yen.com.gh