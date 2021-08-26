Lil Nas X net worth: How does he spend his massive wealth?

Montero Lamar Hill, popularly known as Lil Nas X, is an American rapper and singer-songwriter. He rose to fame with the release of his hit song Old Town Road and has continued to release good music since then. He has amassed himself an impressive net worth that allows him to lead quite the lavish lifestyle. So, what is Lil Nas X's net worth and how does he spend it?

Lil Nas X speaks onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Lil Nas X is revolutionizing the hip-hop industry as an empowered gay star, and everyone is here for it. This year, Lil Nas released a video featuring him giving Satan a lap dance and another with him and several dancers gyrating nude. It is clear that the star is focused on his self-expression.

Where is Lil Nas X from? This budding superstar was born on April 9th 1999, in Lithis Springs, Georgia, the U.S, where he grew up. He received his education from Lithia Springs High School and the University of West Georgia.

What is Lil Nas X's net worth in 2021?

As of 2021, Lil Nas net worth is estimated to be $7 million. This figure is a result of him being one of the most influential artists in the industry. He has accumulated this impressive figure in just under three years since he came into the spotlight in 2019.

How much money did Lil Nas X make for Old Town Road? Quite a lot of financial and career opportunities came to the artist from this song. The song peaked at number 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

How does he spend his massive wealth?

Montero's primary source of income is his music. He has been in the game for over three years but has managed to have quite the impact. In late 2018, Lil Nas X chose music as his path to success and started singing and recording music in the privacy of his closet. So, how does he spend his millions?

1. His mansion in Sherman Oaks

In March 2021, the Kick It hitmaker revealed that he had purchased a stunning mansion worth $2.5 million in Sherman Oaks, California. The 2,580 square feet property boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is one of the priciest purchases the singer has made. The singer bought the house at $2.35 million after the seller reduced the price by almost $150k.

The house has many high-end details, including floating concrete steps on top of a large waterfall that dribbles into his pond. Inside the house is an open living and dining area, which is anchored by a fireplace. It has glass pocket doors that open out to a balcony with breathtaking views of the valley.

Other impressive features include a spa, raised pool, and plenty of storage room. In addition, his master suite consists of a private balcony and a private bathroom.

2. A Maserati for Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Photo: @lilnasxfrench

Source: Instagram

While his first song Old Time Road was a hit on its own, it was not until the collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus that the song took off. The mix between country music and rap featuring one of the best Country artists out there cemented the deal for many people. The song was a certified hit, and Lil Nas X became a recognizable name in the industry.

Although he has done well for himself since then and has avoided the dreaded one-hit wonder title, Montero indeed owns much of his earlier success to Cyrus. He showed his appreciation by buying him a new Maserati worth over $75,000.

3. Clothing brands

Since he came out in 2018, Lis Nas has been a massive name in the LGBTQIA community. In July 2020, he posted the preview of a song while wearing a Versace bucket hat embroidered in Pride colours. The hat is worth $41,000, which is quite a significant purchase.

He was also spotted wearing a Gucci bucket hat worth $530. Lil Nas X must have a thing for bucket hats as he was seen rocking yet another hat, this time Gucci. While it is significantly cheaper than the Versace hat, it is still pricier than other hats, given that it is from the famous design line Gucci.

The singer was also spotted hanging out with Kanye West looking quite stylish in Nike's black/gold bubble jacket. When designer clothes are released, they are first sold for a much higher price before getting to the 'For Sale' rack. This particular jacket was worth $200 when X bought it; however, you can now get it for $99.

4. Sneakers

Lil Nas X sneaker shopping. Photo: @sneakershopping

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker has an incredible sneaker collection that is worth thousands of dollars. When he made a pit over to the Flight Club in Los Angeles in May 2019, he featured in an episode of Sneaker Shopping. On this show, guests spend their time buying as many sneakers as they would like. By the end of his episode, X had bought nearly $2000 worth of shoes in one day.

5. Charity work

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit, a lot of people lost access to basic needs like food. In the early days of the pandemic, Lil Nas and many other celebrities provided money for food for his fans, who reached out to him on Twitter through Cash App. These small amounts added up to a significant figure which went out to help those in need.

6. Family bowling trip

Lil Nas X and his family members: Photo: @lilnasx_tv

Source: Instagram

The first time Montero received a significant paycheck for his music, he took his whole extended family on a bowling trip. Paying for a trip for many people is not cheap, meaning a significant part of his pay went to ensuring that they had a good time.

7. Satan shoes

Lil Nas X holding the Satan shoes. Photo: @lilnasx

Source: Instagram

To diversify his portfolio, Lil Nas X partnered with New York-based art collective MSCHF to release a modified pair of Nike Air Max 97s called Satan Shoes.

The shoes are black and red with a bronze pentagram filled with 60cc and one drop of human blood. The manufacturers made only 666 pairs. Due to the satanic connotations involved, the shoes had the internet in an uproar.

Nike denied any affiliation with the creation and promotion of the shoes. The company filed a trademark lawsuit against the singer-songwriter. The judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the sale and distribution of Lil Nas X's shoes.

Lil Nas X's net worth is an impressive figure given his status in the music industry. His music, personality and stage presence are those of a superstar, making him someone to be looked up to.

Do you know what net worth is in 2021? Yen.com.gh has a detailed account of what he earns. Smith is a well-recognized sports TV personality, sports radio host, sports journalist, and actor.

The multifaceted gentleman's net worth is estimated to be $16 million. He has earned his massive wealth from being good at all of his jobs.

Source: Yen