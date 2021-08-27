Do we have what it takes to win AFCON? - Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan quizzes

Asamoah Gyan is doubtful if Ghana has the qualities to win AFCON 2021

The ex-Ghana captain has been speaking about the team ahead of the Nations Cup

Ghana have been drawn in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, remains doubtful of the country's chances at next year's Africa Cup of Nations, asking if the Black Stars have the quality to end the trophy drought.

Having played in seven Africa Cup of Nations and been to the finals twice, Gyan is not convinced with the materials available for coach Charles Kwablana Akonnor.

The striker, in an interview with Tv3's Kelvin Ansah, reiterated that there are good players in the team but quizzed if they have the tools to succeed.

“Talk is cheap. It is easy for me to say Ghana will win, but do we have the tools? I have seen a lot of good players who have never tasted the tournament before, that is why I will say let us qualify from the group and analyze the team and see whether we can win or not,” he said.

Asamoah Gyan took part in the draw last week, after he was invited by the Confederation of African Football as a legend of the continent.

Ghana were drawn in Group C with 1976 winner Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

Asamoah Gyan, who hopes to be part of the team in 2021, believes the group is a tricky one.

“I think it’s a tricky group. Morocco is up there, I think they conceded just one goal in the qualifiers which statistically is one of the strongest in the group” – Gyan told CAF.

“Ghana is also up there, but everyone who has qualified for the African Cup of Nations is there to win it.”

Gyan has not played for the Black Stars since the Nations Cup in 2019 in Egypt, where he played two games as Ghana reached the round of 16.

