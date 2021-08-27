Hearts duo, Benjamin Afutu and Salifu Ibrahim, have been shortlisted for the player of the season award

They will be joined by three others, Karela's Diawisie Taylor, WAFA's Augustine Boakye and Olympics' Gladson Awako

The winner of the award will be announced on Monday, August 30

Two players from the camp of Ghana Premier League Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have been shortlisted for the 2020/2021 NASCO player of the season award.

Benjamin Afutu and Salifu Ibrahim helped Hearts of Oak to win the league title for the first time since the Phobians last did so in 2009.

The two midfielders are joined by three others, Diawisie Taylor of Karela United, Augustine Boakye of WAFA and Gladson Awako, former captain of Great Olympics, the FA stated on its website.

Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu played 29 matches for the Phobians, scoring nine goals and assisting twice and scooping two man-of-the-match awards.

His teammate, Salifu Ibrahim,, who started the season with Eleven Wonders, was involved in 11 goal contributions across the season. The 21-year old scored three goals and assisted eight times in 33 games with Hearts and Eleven Wonders.

Diawisie Taylor ended up as the top scorer in the league, scoring 18 goals. The 21-year old also assisted seven times and was adjudged man-of-the-match four times during the span of the league.

WAFA's Augustine Boakye scored nine goals and assisted thirteen times in 29 matches. He also scooped up seven man-of-the-match awards in the course of the season.

30-year-old Gladson Awako's experience showed for Great Olympics as he captained the team to a sixth place finish. He contributed to 14 goals in 31 appearances for Oly Dade, scoring seven and assisting seven as well.

The statement also added that the award winner will be announced on Monday.

"The GFA will announce a three-man shortlist before the winner is announced at the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30."

"The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive GHc5000 shopping voucher, an all expenses paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel and a personalised trophy."

