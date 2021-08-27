Five players have been nominated for the GPL Player of the Season award

Three Hearts of Oak players and GPL top scorer, Diawisie Taylor, have been nominated for the award

The winner will be announced on Monday, August 30, 2021

The Ghana Football Association has announced the nominees for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season award.

Hearts of Oak pair, Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu are joined by new teammate Gladson Awako, who played for Great Olympics last season. The list is completed by Karela forward, Diawisie Taylor and WAFA's Augustine Boakye.

The Ghana Football Association released the names on their official website, with the winner set to walk home with a GHC5,000 shopping voucher.

GPL player of the season to receive GHC5,000 shopping voucher as GFA announces nominees. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH @18Boakye @KarelaUnitedFC

"Five players have been shortlisted as nominees for the NASCO Ghana Premier League (GPL) Player of the season for the 2020/21 league season," wrote the FA.

"Top scorer Diawisie Taylor, WAFA’s Augustine Boakye, Gladson Awako and Hearts of Oak duo Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu have been shortlisted for the top award.

The GFA will announce a three-man shortlist before the winner is announced at the Head Office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30. A brief presentation ceremony will be held on Monday at the office of Electroland Ghana at 6pm.

"The winner of the prestigious award is expected to receive GHc5000 shopping voucher, an all expenses paid weekend stay at the Alisa Hotel and a personalized trophy."

The five nominees will be reduced to three with the winner announced on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Benjamin Afutu and Ibrahim Salifu were key to Hearts of Oak as they scooped the double, winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

Afutu played 29 matches, scored nine goals and created two assists with Ibrahim Salifu winning eight man of the match awards from 33 games.

Gladson Awako, now a Hearts of Oak player, starred for Great Olympics as they finished sixth, earning a Black Stars call up during the campaign.

Diawisie Taylor finished the season as the Ghana Premier League's top scorer, netting 18 goals in 31 matches.

WAFA's Augustine Boakye played an inspirational role to help the Academy boys finish third in the season. He scored nine goals, providing 13 assists and winning seven man of the match award.

