Kylian Mbappe who is a Frenchman is now hours away from making a move to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germian chiefs are said to have been convinced with Real Madrid's offer and a deal is expected to be sealed soon

Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain is forcing Kylian Mbappe out as he would find it hard to get regular games

Kylian Mbappe is now on the verge of making a big move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after Los Blancos submitted an improved €170million bid to Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

The offer Real Madrid are said to have made on Thursday, August 26, is huge and Paris Saint-Germain chiefs have reportedly agreed to allow the Frenchman to leave.

Selling Kylian Mbappe this summer will be the best choice for Paris Saint-Germain in other for them not to lose the France international for free next summer.

Kylian Mbappe has refused to sign a new deal with his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of next season.

Paris Saint-Germain recently benefited from Barcelona's inability to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal as they signed the Argentine for free this summer.

Ordinarily, Barcelona chiefs would have made big money on the transfer of Lionel Messi if they had sold him before his contract expired.

According to the report on Mirror and Sky Sports, Real Madrid could announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe later on Friday August 27.

Moving to Real Madrid will be a dream come true for Kylian Mbappe as he grew up watching the Spanish team most especially when Cristiano Ronaldo was in Spain.

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain is actually forcing Kylian Mbappe away from the French giants.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Real Madrid made a massive £137million bid for want-away PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Sky Sports reports that the Spanish giants made the bid on Sunday, August 22, but PSG are yet to respond to the proposal.

Mbappe, 22, rejected a new deal to stay at the French club and his current contract runs out next summer.

With the transfer window closing in less than a week, PSG are left with the difficult choice of choosing whether to allow their star man to leave for a hefty fee, or risk losing him for free at the end of the current season.

This far, Mbappe has featured in three games for PSG at the start of the new campaign, scoring once and assisting twice as the club maintained a 100% start to the new campaign.

