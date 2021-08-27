Premier League Clubs Leicester City, West Ham Get Tough Draws in Europa League

Europa League draws have been made and there are some exciting fixtures ahead in Group C which has Napoli and Leicester City

Although there is no ‘group of death’ this time, Group D which is made up of Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp will be exciting

English club West Ham United who return to the European competition will play in Group H alongside Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna

English club Leicester City have been drawn in Group C for the Europa League alongside Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw, Sky Sports reports.

The Foxes lost 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final match day last season, a result that condemned Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup winners to a UEFA Europa League finish in the league alongside West Ham United who thumped Southampton 3-0.

Fellow Premier League team West Ham United return to the continent and will take on Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna, while Celtic are drawn in Group G alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros via GOAL.

The draws in full

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna

The final of this season's Europa League is due to take place at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain on Wednesday, May 18.

