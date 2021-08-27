Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, says there are no underdogs in African football anymore

Appiah prefers the Black Stars play giants such as Nigeria and Ivory Coast '

Ghana have been drawn alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, has sent a word of caution to the Black Stars against underdogs at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have been drawn alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island in Group C of next year's competition.

However, Stephen Appiah in a quote on Citi Sports Online, revealed that he would have preferred the Black Stars playing Nigeria or Ivory Coast.

Comoros can surprise Ghana - Former captain Stephen Appiah warns Black Stars against AFCON underdogs.

“It’s a very tricky one, I always say that as a former player, I will prefer to play against Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria and the others because you know the players," he said.

Although, the 40-year-old prefers the big countries on the continent, he also warned the team against the so called underdogs, insisting there are no more minnows in African football.

“But when you are playing against countries like Comoros and the rest, you don’t even know them, so they are likely to surprise you," Appiah continued.

“So for me, there are no underdogs anymore, we just have to prepare well and go and perform."

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, and will head to Cameroon next year with the objective of ending that drought.

The team has been close three times since, losing in the finals twice to Ivory Coast and once to Egypt.

Stephen Appiah is revered in the West African country after leading the Black Stars to their first ever FIFA World Cup appearance, He captained the team at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

He also represented Ghana at multiple Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, remains doubtful of the country's chances at next year's Africa Cup of Nations, asking if the Black Stars have the quality to end the trophy drought.

Having played in seven Africa Cup of Nations and been to the finals twice, Gyan is not convinced with the materials available for coach Charles Kwablana Akonnor.

The striker, in an interview with Tv3's Kelvin Ansah, reiterated that there are good players in the team but quizzed if they have the tools to succeed.

Source: Yen News