Pep Guardiola has made it known in his recent remarks about Man City's lack of scoring goals that the club need a striker

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the news about joining the Premier League champions which has been confirmed by his team Juventus

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will reportedly be given a new two-year deal to join Man United rivals City

Pep Guardiola's recent assessment of his team's lack of goal has revealed why Manchester City want to land Cristiano Ronaldo at the Etihad, Mirror, Manchester Evening news.

After Harry Kane move to the Etihad fell through, the Citizens are now in the market for a natural centre-forward before the transfer window closes.

The Premier League champions suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat on opening day to Tottenham but bounced back Norwich City by 5-0 in the first league home game of the season.

And Guardiola's recent comments about not playing with a center-forward has justified City's stance on signing Ronaldo from Juventus.

What Guardiola said

Guardiola said:

"With our lack of goals lately, we need a guy who can make a movement there."

Gabriel Jesus has been drafted to be operating from the wings and the Brazilian striker does not seem to mind about his new role in the team, claiming he has been playing on the flanks on the international scene.

"It was a great game, great play by the team, and everyone wants to play. We have 25 players who can play good and help the team, so competition is so big."

City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Ronaldo after his agent, Jorge Mendes, flew to Turin to negotiate his exit from Juventus.

The English champions have offered the 36-year-old a two-year deal to make a sensational move to the Etihad before the end of August.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has told Juventus that he does not want to play for the club again through his agent Jorge Mendes, Sky Sports.

And this development has excited De Bruyne with reports claiming discussions are already ongoing for the 36-year-old's transfer to the Etihad.

It is understood that the Citizens are offering Ronaldo a two-year deal that would potentially see him tag along with the Belgian midfielder.

