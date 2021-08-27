Ghana defender Baba Rahman joins Championship side Reading FC

Baba Rahman has joined English Championship side, Reading FC

He joins the Royals on a season-long loan from Chelsea

This will be the Ghanaian's fifth loan spell after joining Chelsea

Ghana defender, Abdul Baba Rahman, has joined English Championship side, Reading FC on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 and has had little chance to impress with the Blues as he has spent most of his time on-loan.

It was expected that the left-back will move out on loan again this season after he was left-out of Chelsea's League and Champions League squad.

Reading came out tops to sign the Ghanaian with many European clubs chasing after the left-back.

The club announced via twitter that they had captured Rahman and also released the following statement.

"We are very pleased to confirm that left-back Baba Rahman has joined Reading Football Club on a season-long loan from Chelsea, subject to the normal ratification procedures from the relevant football authorities."

"The 27-year-old has represented the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as bringing with him top-flight experience in Germany, France, Spain and Greece – and now embarks on a new challenge in Berkshire as a Royal!"

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic expressed his excitement on getting his priority signing.

“It is no secret that recruiting an experienced left-back was a priority for us this summer, so I am delighted that we have managed to do this deal to bring Baba to Reading."

"He is a quick, strong, physical footballer who has a lot to offer to the club and the players around him. Baba was really keen to be part of our project and to test himself in this tough division and I am excited to see him playing for us.”

