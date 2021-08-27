Ghana left-back Baba Rahman joins English championship side Reading FC

The 27-year-old joins The Royals on a season long loan

Baba Rahman will wear the number 21 jersey at Reading

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana defender, Baba Abdul Rahman, has expressed delight after completing his move to English Championship side Reading FC on a season long loan from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old put pen to paper on a year loan despite impressing at Chelsea in pre-season.

In a post on Twitter, Rahman stated his excitement and thanked all wishers for their support.

Ghana defender Baba Rahman delighted to join English Championship side Reading FC. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ReadingFC

Source: Twitter

"Absolutely delighted to have joined Reading. Thanks to the fans for the great messages and support, means a lot to me and my family. I promise to leave everything on the pitch for you, Baba," he posted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Meanwhile, Reading confirmed the arrival of the left-back on their official website, with manager Veljko Paunovic delighted to have the defender in his ranks.

"We are very pleased to confirm that left-back Baba Rahman has joined Reading Football Club on a season-long loan from Chelsea, subject to the normal ratification procedures from the relevant football authorities," wrote the club..

"The 27-year-old has represented the Blues in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as bringing with him top-flight experience in Germany, France, Spain and Greece – and now embarks on a new challenge in Berkshire as a Royal!"

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic has expressed satisfaction in the acquision of the experienced Ghanaian.

“It is no secret that recruiting an experienced left-back was a priority for us this summer, so I am delighted that we have managed to do this deal to bring Baba to Reading. He is a quick, strong, physical footballer who has a lot to offer to the club and the players around him. Baba was really keen to be part of our project and to test himself in this tough division and I am excited to see him playing for us," he said.

Baba Rahman joins compatriot Andy Yiadom at the club as Reading seek a return to the English topflight league.

The former Augsburg player moved to Chelsea in 2015 but spent most of his time on loan at Schalke, Reims, Moallorca and POAK Thessaloniki.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana defender, Abdul Baba Rahman, has joined English Championship side, Reading FC on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 and has had little chance to impress with the Blues as he has spent most of his time on-loan.

It was expected that the left-back will move out on loan again this season after he was left-out of Chelsea's League and Champions League squad.

Source: Yen.com.gh