Hearts of Oak's Samuel Boadu has been nominated for the best coach of the season award

He led Accra Hearts of Oak to their first league title in 12 years

He will be joined by four others who are also in contention to scoop the award

Ghana Premier League winning coach Samuel Boadu has been nominated as one of five coaches for the prestigious coach of the season award.

Boadu who joined the Phobians midway in the season led Hearts of Oak to their first league title since 2009.

He is joined by four others, Annor Walker of Accra Great Olympics, Prosper Odum of WAFA, Vladislav Viric of Dreams FC and Mariano Baretto of Asante Kotoko announced the GFA on their website.

Boadu coached a total of 34 matches with both Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC. The 35-year old won 18 of his matches drew nine times and lost just seven games all season. His teams scored 43 goals and conceded 23. He led Hearts of Oak to their first league title since 2009.

Joining him is Annor Walker who led Accra Great Olympics to a sixth-place finish in the 2020/2021 season. He won 12 of his 29 games with Oly Dade and drew six times.

WAFA's Prosper Odum won 16 of his 34 games helping his side to finish third with just a point behind Asante Kotoko. His free-scoring side scored 46 times in the just-ended season.

Vladislav Viric joined Dreams FC after 10 games where the club was languishing in the relegation zone. He won three of his first five matches with the club to take them out of the relegation zone. Dreams FC finished the season in seventh place with Viric winning 10 of his 24 games.

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto was involved in 18 matches with the Porcupine Warriors and lead them to a second-place finish. He won eight of his matches with his side scoring 23 goals during that span.

According to the GFA, the winner will receive a shopping voucher worth GHc8000 and a personalized trophy.

The winner will be announced at a brief presentation ceremony at the head office of Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) on Monday, August 30 at 6 pm.

