Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes Ghana is profiting from the Bukom Boxing Arena built during his regime

The country won bronze in Boxing at the just ended Tokyo Olympic Games

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympics

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, says the vision of building the Bukom Boxing Arena has become a reality after Samuel Takyi won bronze in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old pugilist ended the country's wait for an Olympic medal after 29 years following his bronze winning feat.

However, in a quote on Ghanaweb, by Nii Lante Vanderpuye, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio disclosed that he promised former President, John Mahama, the edifice will produce an Olympic medalist.

Our vision for the Bukom Boxing Arena has become a reality - Nii Lantey speaks about Olympic medal. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ringwarrior95 @CoachOpeele

Source: Twitter

“We had a vision years ago and today, it’s a reality,” Mr. Vanderpuye told Ablade TV, as quoted by GhanaWeb.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Before we would begin the construction of the Bukom Boxing Arena, I told [former] President Mahama that if we are able to do this project we will get commonwealth champions, Olympic champions and world champions.”

The Bukom Boxing Arena was built during the Mahama tenure and has been home to several boxers as well as hosts for boxing events.

Meanwhile, Samuel Takyi became the fourth boxer from Ghana to win an Olympic medal, following the footsteps of Clement Quartey, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey.

The tough speaking MP advised the boxer to remain focus as he continues to seek success in his boxing career.

“You have opened the door for others to excel. All I want to tell you is to hold on to that door, don’t shut it," he said.

“It literally means you have become a shining light and you don’t have to switch it off because if you do those behind won’t be able to follow your steps,” the legislator added

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has rescinded his decision to move from amateur to professional boxing after talks with his management and coaches.

The 20-year-old bronze winning fighter had earlier stated he wanted to go professional after arriving from the Olympic Games.

However, in an interview on Happy Sports, Takyi opened up on his dreams and why he wants to stay in the amateur division.

Source: Yen