Liverpool boss Klopp aims dig at Man United, City over transfer saga of Ronaldo

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Man United and Man City's chase for Cristiano Ronaldo which went down the wire

United won the race for the Portugal international ahead of their city rivals and Klopp aimed a dig at both Manchester sides

The Reds will test their resolve as they host Chelsea at the Merseyside in a crunch Premier League fixture

Jurgen Klopp has aimed a slight dig at two of his biggest Premier League rivals Man United and Man United following the tussle of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sport Bible, Football Daily.

The Red Devils ended up winning the battle for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after an agreement was reached with Juventus.

There have been celebrations in the red half of Manchester following the arrival of Ronaldo after 11 years away from Old Trafford.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aims a dig at Man United, Man City over the tussle of Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by John Powell

Klopp's opinion

However, Liverpool boss Klopp saw the saga between both clubs from another perspective as he made a subtle pop at the Manchester sides.

"I watch that like a supporter, I have no knowledge about it.

"But it's not about me to judge that. If other clubs can do things for this, it's not a business for the future.

"It's for now if it happens and that's how some clubs work. That's fine."

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with two wins out of two against Norwich City and Burnley.

The Reds will face their real acid test of the season as they welcome rivals Chelsea at Anfield with both sides yet to concede so far this campaign.

