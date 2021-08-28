Pep Guardiola worked with Mikel Arteta as his assistant from 2016 to 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come out to passionately defend Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss saw his side succumb to yet another lowly defeat in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola worked with Mikel Arteta as his assistant from 2016 to 2019. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Manchester City in the early kick off on Saturday, August 28 and from an overall scope of the game, Mike Arteta’s side rarely threatened the Premier League champions.

A brace from Ferran Torres as well as goals from Rodri, Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus were enough to send Arsenal to bottom in the league and confirm their worst start to a league campaign in more than 60 years.

Guardiola, who worked with Arteta as his assistant at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019 spoke after the 5-0 mauling where he strongly defended his Spanish counterpart.

“We worked two or three years together. What I learnt from him in that little time is a lot of things. He is above and beyond a good manager. The character, personality and leading,” Guardiola told BT Sport

As of Saturday, August 28, Arsenal are yet to score a goal in the Premier League and have lost games against Brentford, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

According to Guardiola, part of the reason the Gunners were struggling so much was because of the lack of squad depth.

“Sometimes people expect results immediately but the squad he played today is not the team he wants because he has six or seven injured players; Ben White, Thomas Partey is injures so all managers need the depth of the squad,” Guardiola went on.

“All the managers need the depth of the squad. For us except (Kevin) De Bruyne and (Phil) Foden the other ones are completely fit. I’m a big fan of him and I’m sure if they trust him, he is going to do a good job.”

Arteta Out trending on social media

On social media, Arsenal fans took to renew calls to have Arteta sacked after another tame performance in the Premier League.

Perhaps the most sensational of message as far as Arsenal fans are concerned came from their old boy Mesut Ozil, who subtly aimed a dig at Arteta while also expressing dismay at the current state of the club.

Taking to Twitter, Ozil wrote, “Trust the process” and accompanied the message with an emoji of a broken heart.

Source: Yen