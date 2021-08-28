Ghana forward Kelvin Yeboah has received an invite from the Italy U-21 national team

The striker was in coach C.K Akonnor's squad for next month's world cup qualifiers

Italy U-21 Paolo Nicolato named him in his squad for the games Luxemburg and Montenegro

New Black Stars invitee, Kelvin Yeboah, has received a call up from the U-21 coach of Italy, Paolo Nicolato for the Euro u-21 qualifiers next month.

The 21-year-old forward had earlier been invited by the national team of Ghana for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.

However, a list released on the Italian football federation's website revealed the Ghanaian-born is part of the Azzuri's U-21 team for the games against Luxemburg and Montenegro.

New Black Stars forward Kelvin Yeboah handed Italy U-21 call up. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SKSturm

Source: Twitter

"The new two-year cycle for the Under 21 national team starts with the qualifying matches for Euro 2023 against Luxembourg and Montenegro, three months after their elimination in the quarter-finals of the European Championship at the hands of Portugal," wrote on Azzuri's official website.

"There are 26 players that Coach Paolo Nicolato has called up for the matches scheduled at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli and at Stadio Romeo Menti in Vicenza on 3 and 7 September (both at 17.30 CEST). Many faces are well-known, but importantly, ten players have been given their first call up: These include the defenders Andrea Carboni (Cagliari), Antonino Gallo (Lecce) and Andrea Papetti (Brescia), midfielders Marco Brescianini (Monza), Jacopo Da Riva (Spal), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus) and Filippo Ranocchia (Juventus), and forwards Matteo Cancellieri (Verona), Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta) and Kelvin Yeboah (Sportklub Sturm Graz)."

Although Kelvin Yeboah was born in Ghana, he left for to Italy at a younger age to pursue his football career.

He started at the Academy of West Ham before joining Italian lower tier side Gezzano. He then moved to Denmark to play for Aalborg but it was until he moved to Austria where he caught the attention of both Ghana and Italy.

He has been in devastating form this season, scoring 6 goals in 8 matches for Sturm Graz.

His performances saw him earn a call up to the Black Stars for next month World Cup qualifiers.

Yeboah, the nephew of former Ghana player Tony Yeboah will now have to make a decision between Ghana and Italy.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, newly invited striker, Kelvin Yeboah, cannot stop scoring ahead of his debut for the Black Stars as he netted this weekend.

Yeboah scored again in SK Sturm Graz's 2-2 draw with Austrian Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The goal was Yeboah's fourth in five games in the league for Sturm Graz as he has started the new season on fire.

