Black Stars coach has invited four new players to the Black Stars squad

This is because of the effect Covid-19 has had on travelling for some players

Ghana will play Ethiopia in Cape Coast before travelling to Johannesburg to play South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has invited four new players to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

This has become necessary because of the Covid-19 related issues that have arisen ahead of the international break as English clubs announced they will not be releasing their players.

Akonnor has called up Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo and recent social media sensation Yaw Yeboah of Wisła Kraków. The other two are Germany based players Braydon Manu of FC St. Pauli and Daniel Kofi Kyereh of Darmstadt 98.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor invites 4 more players to the Black Stars squad. Source: Twitter/ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

The Premier League released a statement earlier in the week stating that clubs in the league were not willing to release their players for the international break in September.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Coach CK Akonnor in response to the latest development called on the new players to augment his squad as reported by the Ghana Football Association on their website.

"Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor has decided to expand his squad due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries to some key members of the team."

"Ghana is likely to lose five players ahead of the second game in South Africa following the decision of Premier League clubs not to release players for matches in COVID-19 red-list countries during the September international window."

"This means Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC) and Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC) will not travel with the team to South Africa for Ghana’s Group G encounter on Monday, September 3."

Ghana will begin their journey to the World Cup by playing Ethiopia in Cape Coast before heading to Johannesburg to play South Africa.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelvin Yeboah has made a decision to represent the Italy U-21 side rather than Ghana's Black Stars.

Yeboah was invited as part of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor's 30-man provisional squad earlier in August but seems to have been swayed by the Azzuri U-21s.

Yeboah was named in the Italy U-21 squad for their upcoming European U-21 qualifiers with Luxembourg and Montenegro.

Source: Yen