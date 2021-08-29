Mohammed Salisu voted Man of the Match in Premier League game versus Newcastle

Mohammed Salisu was voted as the Man of the Match in Southampton's Match Day 3 game with Newcastle

Salisu put in an impressive performance earned him a Whoscore rating of 7.3

Southampton fans voted him as their Man of the Match after the game

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has been voted as the Man of the Match in Southhampton's 2-2 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League.

Salisu is staking a claim in the heart of the Southampton defence as he displayed impressive form to help the Saints earn a last-minute draw.

James Ward-Prowse’s penalty six minutes into stoppage-time rescued a point for Southampton in a remarkable finish at St James’ Park reported the Saints website.

Mohammed Salisu was voted Man of the Match in the Premier League game versus Newcastle. Source: Twitter/southamptonfc

Source: Twitter

Salisu's impressive performance at the heart of the Southampton defence saw him register a Whoscore rating of 7.3.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The towering defender made six successful tackles out of eight attempts posting a tackle success of 75 per cent. He also made three clearances and 1 interception.

The performance led to fans of Southampton voting him as the Man of the Match in their Match Day 3 tie.

This comes after another fine performance for the Saints last weekend when they played Manchester United.

With such impressive performances, it is only a matter of time for Ghanaians to start petitioning him to accept the Black Stars call-up to represent Ghana.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has invited four new players to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

This has become necessary because of the Covid-19 related issues that have arisen ahead of the international break as English clubs announced they will not be releasing their players.

Akonnor has called up Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo and recent social media sensation Yaw Yeboah of Wisła Kraków.

The other two are Germany based players Braydon Manu of FC St. Pauli and Daniel Kofi Kyereh of Darmstadt 98.

Source: Yen.com.gh