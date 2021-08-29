Mohammed Kudus to return to Ajax action in three weeks - Ajax coach Ten Hag

Mohammed Kudus is nearing his return to action according

Ajax coach Ten Hag believes Kudus should be ready in three weeks

He has not featured for Ajax in any match at the start of the season

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is nearing his return to action according to Ajax coach Eric Ten Hag.

Kudus got injured in July during the club's pre-season tour and has not featured for the Dutch side since their match against Anderlecht.

He has subsequently missed all the games Ajax has played at the start of the 2021/2022 season.

Nonetheless, head coach for Ajax, Ten Hag says there could be light at the of the tunnel soon for the 21-year old. Ten Hag believes Kudus is on course to make a return to action very soon reports Football Ghana

“Sunday is too early. Of course, he has been out of the process since Anderlecht (0-2 win, ed.). He is doing well with his injury, but he will also need to train his condition."

"He still lacks competition condition. That will take at least two to three weeks before he can play another match."

This certainly confirms that Kudus will miss the Fifa World Cup qualifiers doubleheader with Ethiopia and South Africa.

Kudus will hope to shake this injury off and star for Ajax in the new season and also help them progress beyond the group stage of the Champions League.

