Former Asante Kotoko player, Eric Bekoe, has slammed ungrateful footballers

Bekoe says most of the current professional players are ungrateful, despite the fact that he helped them during his hay days

Eric Bekoe currently coaches Division Two side, Nasawkawman FC

Former Asante Kotoko player, Eric Bekoe, has lashed out at some professional footballers, claiming they are ungrateful for ignoring him when he retired from the game.

According to Bekoe, he helped most of the current professional footballers during his hay days but they quickly snub him when needs them.

In an interview on Hot FM, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the legendary former Kotoko player revealed his regrets of lending a helping hand to some players.

"Most of the current professional footballers are very ungrateful...Most of the players I helped during my hayday have neglected me after becoming professional players','' he said.

"For now, I will rather make a mechanic my friend than a current professional player because with the mechanic, when I go to him and he gives me Waakye(food) to eat.

''I know he would give me again the next time I pay him another visit, but a current professional footballer would rather screenshot your chats to others simply because you asked him for help - forgetting that you once helped him.''

Eric Bekoe is revered by Kotoko fans after helping the club to Premier League success in 2008, and was also Golden Boot winner in that season.

He left Kotoko to join Egyptian side, Petrojet, but injuries affected his promising career, forcing him to return home and play for Berekum Chelsea in 2012. He later played for Sekondi Hasaacas and left for Kenya to join AFC Leopards.

He played 12 times for the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, scoring four goals.

At 34, he currently coaches Division Two side, Nsawkawman FC.

