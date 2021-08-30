Man United are yet to suffer defeat away from home in the Premier League since February 2020

The Red Devils have faced 19 clubs since their last away loss, scoring 51 goals in the process

Arsenal have been the previous holders of the away record, setting it during the 2003/04 season

Man United have set a new Premier League record following their hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, August 28, at Molineux.

Mason Greenwood and David de Gea were arguably United's standout players, with each playing a crucial role in the win.

Despite parading a strong side for the trip, United were dominated by Wolves who were by all standards the better side.

However, their efforts to secure a result at home proved futile as Greenwood struck with just nine minutes left to inspire the visitors to a crucial win.

The victory extended the Red Devils unbeaten away run to 28 matches, a new record in the Premier League.

Man United's website records that by the club avoiding defeat at Molineux, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went one fixture clear of Arsenal's impressive streak of 27 unbeaten away matches that they set during Arsene Wenger's tenure between April 2003 and September 2004.

Incidentally, the Old Trafford dwellers achieved the envious feat during Solskjaer's 100th match as manager of the club.

How Man United set the record

On their course to set the new record, United won a staggering 18 matches of the 28 in a journey they started in February 2020 when they stunned Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Ten of the 28 fixtures ended in draws, with their last coming during their 1-1 stalemate against Southampton on Sunday, August 22.

Both David de Gea and Dean Henderson played a central role in the club achieving the feat as they kept an impressive 13 clean sheets.

United have scored an eyewatering 51 goals during the spectacular run, conceding 19 goals in the process.

During the period under review, United have come up against 19 different clubs.

