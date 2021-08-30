David de Gea, Pogba Make Big Revelation on the Return of Ronaldo to Man United

David De Gea and Paul Pogba have expressed joy over the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

The Portugal international made his name at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been unveiled by Manchester United and De Gea says his arrival will boost the players' morale

David De Gea who is Manchester United's first choice goalkeeper has expressed happiness over the return of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford claiming that the move is like a dream.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt one of the best footballers in the world and he is someone all teams in the world would love to have considering how great the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is.

After spending three years at Juventus where he failed to win the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Turin and the initial thoughts of fans was for him to move to Manchester City, but the Portuguese was convinced at the late minute to rejoin the Red Devils.

David De Gea and Ronaldo in action on the pitch. Photo by Marius Becker

According to the report on GOAL and Sky Sports, David De Gea stated clearly that the whole Manchester United players can't wait to have Cristiano Ronaldo with them at Old Trafford.

David De Gea's reaction

“It’s like a dream for all the Manchester United fans.''

Paul Pogba also stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will help Manchester United this season in their quest to challenge for all titles available.

Paul Pogba's comment

“Everybody knows what he brings. He’s already a legend in this club and he’s coming back, so obviously it’s huge for us, for the club.''

