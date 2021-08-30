Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan visits former club Kayserispor in Turkey; photos drop

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan paid a visit to his former club, Kayserispor

The legendary forward took time to interact with the club's Ghanaian contingent

Gyan played for the Turkish Super Lig side between 2017 to 2019

Ex-Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has visited his former club in Turkey, Kayseripor, ahead of their league game against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The inspirational figure is in Turkey for personal business, but could not leave without a stop by at his former club.

In photos posted on Twitter by the team, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan is seen in the company of the club's officials and some players.

Asamoah Gyan played for Kayserispor between 2017 to 2019 after leaving Qatari club, Al Duhai.

However, injuries blighted his stay in the Turkish Super Lig and he had to leave after two seasons, making 26 appearances and scoring five goals.

"One of our former football players, Asamoah Gyan, visited our team at the hotel where he camped. Chatting with our coach Hikmet Karaman and our football players for a while, Asamoah Gyan wished our team success in the Medipol Başakşehir match," wrote the club on Twitter.

Gyan took time to interact with the officials and players of the club, wishing them well for the game against Basaksehir. They ended up winning the game 1-0.

Kayserispor have two Ghanaian players, Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah Larweh, who also had their time with the Ghanaian legend.

Gyan currently plays in the Ghana Premier League with Legon Cities FC, but it is yet to be known if he will play for the club in the 2021/22 season.

The 35-year-old was recently a guest of honour at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw, and will be hoping to make Ghana's squad for the nations cup.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, remains doubtful of the country's chances at next year's Africa Cup of Nations, questioning if the Black Stars have the quality to end the trophy drought.

Having played in seven Africa Cup of Nations and being to the finals twice, Gyan is not convinced with the materials available for coach Charles Kwablana Akonnor.

The striker, in an interview with Tv3's Kelvin Ansah, reiterated that there are good players in the team but quizzed if they have the tools to succeed.

