Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, will arrive for the World Cup qualifiers on Monday

The Al Sadd striker will lead the Black Stars for the matches against Ethiopia and South Africa

Ghana begins the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday

Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, is expected to touch down in Accra on Monday after Al Sadd confirmed his departure for international duty.

The 31-year-old left camp over the weekend for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa on Friday and Monday respectively.

In a statement on the official website of Al Sadd, the club confirmed Ayew and other foreigners in the squad have been released for international assignment.

"The squad is currently missing 21 players, with 13 players away with the senior Qatar national team (Saad Al-Dosari, Mishaal Barshim, Pedro Miguel, Musab Khader, Tariq Salman, Abdel Karim Hassan, Khokhi Boualem, Youssef Abdel Razak, Mohamed Waad, Hassan Al Haidos, Ahmed Suhail, Ali Asad). Akram Afif)," wrote the club.

"Four players are with the Qatar U-23 team, which is preparing for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers (Hashim Ali, Mustafa Meshaal, Yousef Al Balushi, Faisal Azadi), while the foreigner trio of Baghdad Bounedjah, Andre Ayew, and Jung Woo-young have joined their respective national teams ahead of the upcoming games in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup."

Andre Ayew, who was named captain of the Black Stars in 2019, will be leading the team for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers.

Having already secured AFCON qualification for the country, the former Marseille player, will be hoping to send Ghana to the World Cup at his new found home, Qatar.

Ghana missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in 2018 in Russia.

The Black Stars play Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, 2021 before travel to Johannesburg to play South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021.

