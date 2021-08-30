Asante Kotoko have unveiled their new home jersey for the upcoming season

The all-red kit was designed by Italian manufacturer, Errea

The jersey has 'Adinkra' symbols printed on it

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have released their new home jersey for the upcoming 2021/2022 season.

The club announced the arrival of the new kit on Twitter after teasing fans on the popular app for some time now.

The kit was designed by an Italian sports equipment company supplier, Errea for the Porcupine Warriors.

The kit is all red with local totems identified as 'Adinkra' symbols printed on the shirts, not just for decorative purposes but also to convey traditional wisdom and aspects of life, according to the club.

"Adinkra symbols have decorative functions but also represent objects that encapsulate evocative messages that convey traditional wisdom and aspects of life."

The shorts and socks are also red with a strip of 'Adinkra' design on the side of the shorts.

Kotoko signed a three-year deal with the Italian kit manufacturers, Errea, which began at the start of last season.

