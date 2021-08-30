Azumah Nelson has asked Samuel Takyi to reach out to him for some good advice

The boxing legend believes it is time for Takyi to move from the Amateur ranks and go professional

Azumah revealed he is afraid Takyi is getting bad counsel from people around him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former two-weight boxing champion, Azumah Nelson, says he is ever ready to help Samuel Takyi reach his potential in the sport.

The boxing Hall of Famer believes it is time for Takyi to become a professional after his achievements at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He revealed that he fears Takyi is not being given the best of advice for his career progression and that he is available to mentor him, Graphic Sports reports.

Azuma Nelson on the future of Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi: He must run to me now for good advice. Source: Twitter/sports247gh

Source: Twitter

"I fear for Takyi because he doesn’t have good advisors. He is not well counselled; he must run to me now and I will give him a great future career.”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The boxing legend also said that he is willing to introduce Takyi to some promoters and managers in the USA where boxing is thriving.

“What is Takyi doing in Ghana, boxing is done in America; he should quickly move to America. He must call me and I will link him up with top American boxing managers and promoters.”

He further adds that Takyi has outgrown the Amateur division and it could be disastrous if he competes at that level again in the future.

“Takyi can’t fight at the amateur level again. If he goes again to any competition at the amateur level, I bet he will be beaten. Age is not on his side, he should move to professional.”

“Everyone wants to get a bite of him but he must sit down and think very well about his future. I can help him if he reaches out to me.”

Azumah is one of the longest-reigning world champions in boxing, having won 39 of his 47 bouts with 28 of those wins coming by a knockout.

He held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and also the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has rescinded his decision to move from amateur to professional boxing after talks with his management and coaches.

The 20-year-old bronze-winning fighter had earlier stated he wanted to go professional after arriving from the Olympic Games.

However, in an interview on Happy Sports, Takyi opened up on his dreams and why he wants to stay in the amateur division.

Source: Yen.com.gh