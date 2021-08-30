Board Chairman of Legon Cities, Richard Atikpo, has renovated a school in the Oti Region to celebrate his birthday

The chairman of the club as part of giving back to the society gave a complete facelift to the school

Mr Richard Atikpo, a council of state member, was celebrating his 40th birthday

The Board chairman of Ghana Premier League club, Legon Cities FC, Richard Atikpo, has renovated a school in the Oti Region as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

Mr. Atikpo, a council of state member for the Oti Region, was giving back to the society as part of helping the development of the new region.

In photos posted on Twitter by Ghanasoccernet, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the old school building of the Kecheibi Primary School has been given a massive facelift.

“Education is key to the success of many and I hope I can do the little I can to help my region. Government has invested a lot of money in the sector so that many people can benefit. They are not in the position to do everything all at once and thus the need to support their efforts in that direction," stated Mr. Atikpo in a statement released by the club's communications director.

The school is a center for writing BECE and its appalling state caught the attention of the affable football administrator.

Legon Cities play in the Ghana Premier League and are one of the well branded clubs in the domestic topflight.

The mega rich club have signed several top stars, including former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, who played for them last season.

Ahead of the new campaign, the Royals have hired Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu to steer affairs of the club next season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, says he would have been haunted together with Asamoah Gyan if Legon Cities had been relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals secured Premier League survival with a comeback victory on the final day of the season after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders 3-2 in Accra.

In a post match interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the veteran goalie was delighted with the great escape and admitted it was a difficult campaign for the club.

