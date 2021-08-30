Inter Milan snap up Ghanaian prodigy Mike Aidoo from Chievo Verona

Ghanaian prodigy, Mike Aidoo, has joined Italian giants, Inter Milan

He played in the youth set-up for Chievo Verona

Aidoo usually plays as a right-back and occasionally as a right-winger

Inter Milan have snapped up Ghanaian prodigy, Mike Aidoo, from fellow Italian side, Chievo Verona.

Aidoo is a 16-year old who was birthed in Italy to Ghanaian parents and has been playing in the Chievo youth system for some time.

He played and excelled in the U-15 side and earned a promotion to the U-17 side where he caught the attention of major European sides with his exceptional performances.

Aidoo usually plays as a right-back and occasionally as a right-winger because of his explosive nature.

The player who joins Italian champions, Inter Milan, will hope to work his way to the top from the Inter Milan Primavera side very soon.

After putting up superb performances for Chievo in the Primavera League, he was invited to the Italy U-16 national team for the Centro Coni Tirrenia in Marina di Pisa in June this year.

