Twilight cast then and now: photo, bio, movie and TV shows, latest updates

As of 2021, it is officially 13 years since film lovers hit the theatres to see the film adaptation of Twilight. The highly-respected Twilight Saga was one of the few movies that became a global phenomenon and made the cast members stars. So, where are the Twilight cast members now?

No doubt, different things have transpired in the lives of the cast of Twilight between 2008 and now. Some of them, such as Kristen and Robert, have starred in more significant films while others such as Anna Kendrick and Billy Burke have continued acting while also pursuing other career ventures.

Twilight cast then and now

Twilight cast and characters went on to work as actors and actresses in other projects. Here is everything you need to know about the Twilight cast now after 13 years since its debut.

1. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Steward was one of the actors from Twilight starring the withdrawn and awkward Bella Swan. Her role came in handy in helping her rise to stardom. Towards the end of the last Twilight movie, Kristen was one of the highest-paid in the world.

After the end of the franchise, she went back to the independent-film sector. Over the years, she has earned massive acclaim for her roles in various movies and TV shows such as:

2014 - Camp X-Ray

2014 - Still Alice

2015 - Clouds of Sils Maria

2019 - Charlie's Angels

2020 - Underwater

2020 - Happiest Season

In addition, the star is set to play the role of the charismatic Princess Diana in the film titled Spencer. It is currently in the post-production stage.

2. Robert Pattinson

Even before landing a major role in Twilight, Robert Pattinson was still a renowned actor in the film industry. He had gained lots of fame and attention for the role of Cedric Diggory in 2005, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

However, he won the hearts of millions with his appearance as vampire Edward Cullen. Over the years, he has attained a lot of incredible projects within the independent film community. Some of the significant roles he has landed include:

2010 - Remember Me

2011 - Water for Elephants

2017 - Good Time

2018 - Damsel

2020 - The Devil All The Time

2020 - Tenet

How old was Robert Pattinson in Twilight? He was 21 years old during that time. The filming of the movie was completed on May 2, 2008. He was born on 13th May 1986 in London, UK. Also, Robert is set to star the Dark Knight in the upcoming Batman movie currently under the post-production stage.

3. Anna Kendrick

Even though Anna Kendrick had a supporting role in the series, she has since then gone on to have one of the most incredible filmographies of the entire Twilight actors and actresses. Even though she only had a few minutes on the screen in Twilight, her career has taken off now.

She has starred in several movies and TV shows such as:

2009 - Up in the Air

2012 - End of Watch

2016 - Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

2014 - Into the Woods

2018 - A Simple Favor

2021 - Stoway

4. Taylor Lautner

Taylor was initially famous for his role in 2015's The Adventure of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. However, being one of the casting of Twilight Saga made a considerable impact in his career as an actor. He starred Jacob Black, the werewolf and love interest.

Over the years, he has landed different types of roles in action genres and comedy. Some of his major appearances are in:

2011 - Abduction

2015 - Tracers

2016 - Cuckoo

Taylor earned a choice scene-stealer nomination during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards with his on-screen excellence and talent. In addition, he was nominated for exceptionally playing Dr Cascade on the Fox Horror TV show Scream Queens.

5. Ashley Greene

Playing the charismatic vampire Alice, Ashley Greene was one of the much-loved Twilight cast members. Alice successfully makes the Twilight cast Volturi to leave after the conviction that there is no threat.

With the fame, she has landed several other roles in independent movies in the film industry. In addition, she has found her footing mainly undertaking voice overworks. Some of her most notable works include:

Batman: Arkham Knight (video-game)

(video-game) Batgirl: A Matter of Family (video-game)

(video-game) Pan Am

Bombshell

Christmas on my Mind

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story

In addition, the actor is set to appear in the highly-awaited thriller Aftermath. The film is currently in the post-production stage.

6. Nikki Reed

Nikkie Reed wears different hats in the entertainment industry. She is an actress and director. However, when she is not in the film sector, she is busy running her lifestyle and jewellery brand, Bayou With Love. She played Rosalie, a beautiful vampire who initially intimidated Bella before they became close friends.

Apart from her appearance on the action blockbuster Empire State in 2013 and Dwayne Johnson, Nikki has been more absent from Hollywood than the other cast members. However, she recently landed two recurring roles on Fox supernatural TV series, Sleepy Hollow and the Netflix show, V-Wars.

7. Kellan Lutz

Before Twilight, Kellan has more minor roles in CSI: Miami and The Bold and the Beautiful. Then, however, he found himself breaking out in the Twilight, starring the vampire hunk named Emmett Cullen.

He starred in several other projects during the filming of Twilight and the years that followed. Apart from appearing on Twilight, some of his different notable roles include:

2011 - Immortals

2012 - Tarzan 3D

2015 - Extraction

2018 - Guardians of the Tomb

2018 - Speed Kills

2019 - What Men Want

8. Jackson Rathbone

Initially, Jackson Rathbone was a familiar face from the pre-teen talk show Disney 411. Later, he gained recognition for playing Jasper Hale, the quiet and youngest vampire of the Cullen clan. In addition, he was Alice's romantic interest and Edward's brother.

Some of his other films are:

2010 - Avatar: The Last Airbender

2014 - Finding Carter

2014 - The Last Ship

2019 - Do Not Reply

2020 - Dreaming Grand Avenue

2020 - Until We Meet Again

The actor is also set to appear in two post-production projects, namely, Mixtape and Zero Road.

9. Peter Facinelli

Peter was a well-known face and voice even before his role as Dr Carlisle, the head of the Cullen clan, in Twilight. He was famous for various TV shows such as Fastlane, Six Feet Under and Damages. After his successful role on Twilight, Peter Facinelli went back to his TV roots.

He has done a mixture of movies and TV shows, with some of his most notable ones being:

2009 - Nurse Jackie

2015 - American Odyssey

2015 - Supergirl

2017 - SWAT

2020 - The Vanished

2021 - The Ravine

10. Billy Burke

Billy Burke began his career in the film industry in the early 1990s. In Twilight, he played the sweet yet rugged father, Charlie Swan. He gained recognition for adding comedic fun to the more intense scenes in the film.

He has also starred in:

2016 - Lights Out

2018 - Breaking In

2015 - Zoo

2012 - Major Crimes

2020 - 9-1-1: Lone Star

Apart from acting, he is a talented singer. His major hit songs include Seeing Angels, Always Trouble, The Low Road, A View from the Bottom, and Give in to Reason.

The Twilight cast was superb in their acting and made the show worth watching. However, after the show ended, all actors and actresses had to move on to other projects. Most of them continue to work in the entertainment industry while other diversified to other projects and money-making ventures.

