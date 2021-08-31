Ibrahim Salifu and Samuel Boadu have been named Player and Coach of the season

The duo helped Hearts of Oak win the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup

They both joined the club in the second round of the GPL last season

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu, and coach Samuel Boadu, have been named the Player and Coach of the season at the Ghana Premier League awards.

The pair helped the Ghanaian giants win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup in the just ended season.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Ghana Premier League, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo were handed their awards at a short ceremony at the office of Electroland Ghana in Accra.

Hearts duo win Player and Coach of the season at Ghana Premier League awards. SOURCE: Twitter/ @GhanaLeague

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim Salifu, who joined the Phobians from Techiman Eleven Wonders, beat competition from Benjamin Afutu, Gladson Awako, Augustine Boakye and top scorer, Diawisie Taylor, to scoop the award.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The nimble footed playmaker acknowledged his teammates and showed gratitude to the club's chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.

"I'd like to thank the board chairman, thank my coaches for starting with coach Ignatius and ultimately coach Boadu for their guidance. A very big thank you to our supporters. Thank you so much for everything," he said after receiving the award.

Ibrahim Salifu played 33 games last season, scoring three goals, providing three assists and winning 8 man of the match awards.

The midfielder received a trophy, a GHC5000 shopping voucher and items from Electroland.

Meanwhile, coach Samuel Boadu, who joined Hearts of Oak from Medeama SC halfway through the campaign, ended the club's over a decade wait for the Premier League title.

The ex-Mauve and Yellows gaffer, played 34 games the whole season, won 18 matches, drew 9 and lost seven.

Coach Samuel Boadu received an GHC8000 shopping voucher and a trophy.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have returned to training ahead of their CAF Champions League clash with CI Kamsar.

The Phobians will play Guinea representatives, CI Kamsar, in Conakry on Friday, September 10, 2021, before the return leg in a week's time in Accra.

In images posted by the club on their twitter page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the playing body can be seen taken through their drills by the coaching staff.

Source: Yen.com.gh