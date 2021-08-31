Thirteen players reported to training on day one ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars play Ethiopia and South Africa in the qualifiers

The rest of the team are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday

The Black Stars team began training on Monday, August 30, 2021, with thirteen players ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The team led by captain, Andre Ayew, started training at the Mc Dan Park as coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor waits on the rest of the members in the coming days.

In photos posted on citisportsonline, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players were sent through routine drills as they shake off travelling stress.

Black Stars train with 13 players on day one ahead of Ethiopia clash. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

The players, who reported to training on Monday include local contingent, Richard Attah, Abdul Ismail Ganiu, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Daniel Afriyie Banieh.

They were joined by captain Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Emmanuel Gyasi and Emmanuel Lomotey.

The Black Stars begin their World Cup qualifiers on Friday, with a game against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The rest of the team members are expected in town today, August 31, to continue preparations for the epic encounter.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor will travel with the team on Wednesday to Cape Coast, where the players will go through rigorous exercises before the match on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ghana will miss deputy captain, Thomas Partey, who sustained an injury in pre-season at Arsenal and Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus, will also be missing in action.

However, the gaffer has replaced the duo with German based duo Daniel Kofi-Keyerh and Braydon Manu.

The last time Ghana played Ethiopia, the Black Stars won 5-0 in Kumasi.

The team will travel to Johannesburg after the Ethiopia game to play the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, is expected to touch down in Accra on Monday after Al Sadd confirmed his departure for international duty.

The 31-year-old left camp over the weekend for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa on Friday and Monday respectively.

In a statement on the official website of Al Sadd, the club confirmed Ayew and other foreigners in the squad have been released for international assignment.

