Kylian Mbappe is now expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain after Real Madrid pulled out of the transfer talks

The France international was superb for Paris Saint-Germain in their last game against Reims netting twice

Real Madrid chiefs are said not to be ready to meet Paris Saint-Germain's asking price for the 22-year-old forward

Real Madrid who are Spanish La Liga giants have reportedly pulled out of the move to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman is expected to remain in France until next summer.

Football fans around the world have been expecting Real Madrid to confirm the signing of the former Monaco star who has been impressive so far this season for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the report on GOAL and Espana, Real Madrid chiefs turned down Paris Saint-Germain's asking price for Kylian Mbappe and would rather wait until when the player becomes a free agent.

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by FRANCK FIFE

As things stand presently, Kylian Mbappe has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain which will expire at the end of the season, but PSG chiefs might decide to sell him in January 2022 so as not to lose him for free.

Is Mbappe interested to leave PSG?

The World Cup winner with France has refused to sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain which is an indication that he is interested in a dream move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been the dream club of Kylian Mbappe and the arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain added fuel to the transfer fire of the Frenchman moving out at PSG.

If Paris Saint-Germain should fail to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract by January, then the striker can enter a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid or any other club.

Fans attack Kylian Mbappe for failure to pass to Messi

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kylian Mbappe was branded selfish following his refusal to pass to new teammate Lionel Messi during Paris Saint Germain's 2-0 win over Reims at Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday, August 29.

The Frenchman scored both goals for the Parisians but squandered their chance to increase the tally after playing the ball all by himself despite the 34-year-old standing at a vantage point.

Messi came on for Neymar on his debut for PSG but the Argentine didn't make much impact as all the goals had been scored already.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 16th minute and then completed his brace his the 63rd minute as Mauricio Pochettino's men maintain their winning streak so far this campaign.

Source: Yen.com.gh